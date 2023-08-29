Amea Power has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 25 MW solar-plus-storage project in Djibouti. It will be the country's first independent power producer (IPP) project and is now in development under a build-own-operate and transfer (BOOT) framework.Dubai-based AMEA Power has secured a 25-year PPA from Djibouti's state-owned utility, Électricité de Djibouti (EDD), for a 25 MW solar-plus-storage plant it plans to build in Grand Bara, south of the national capital. The solar plant is the country's first IPP project and will be developed under a BOOT model. "The Sovereign Fund of Djibouti ...

