Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 15,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.54 USD or $0.75 CAD.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Toggle3D.ai Comments "Toggle3D.ai went public in June and hit a high of $4.75 CAD…today however I'm now able to buy at $.45 USD or about $.61 CAD and we have more subscribers. To me, our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our generative AI texturing platform, which is seeing rapid growth of its user base and early success." He continues "I'm investing today because I see many years of strong forward growth ahead for our businesses."

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTCQB:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

