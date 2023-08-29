Cash balance of $17.5 million as at June 30, 2023

Revenue of $1.2 million (vs 2022: $0.8 million, an increase of 53.1%)

Gross profit of $0.5 million (vs 2022: $0.3 million, an increase of 80.9%)

Property and equipment value of $4.8 million

Total assets of $29.2 million

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, announces that it has completed the process of filing its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

"We continue to remain very confident in our growth strategy as an 'everything mushroom company' as our Q1 2024 financial statements demonstrate, while remaining focused on emerging markets regarding psilocybin as our finger is most definitely on the psychedelic pulse," said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO and Director. "We also acknowledge some commencement dates have been pushed back due us perfecting our planning and outlooks. However, we are proud of our team's focus and hard work, as Red Light is clearly a well-rounded and cautious company as it relates to careful spending and patient growth. As always, we are very transparent and available to any and all of our loyal shareholders; including questions surrounding our brands and launches, the 65,000 square feet farm build in Peterborough, Ontario, any potential M&A activity and our psilocybin microdosing capsules developed and tested by partner CCrest Laboratories aimed for distribution with NUBU Pharmaceuticals in Australasia, where we truly expect to have updates in the very, and I mean the 'very near future!'"

With regards to the strength of the current financial position, David Ascott, Red Light Holland Chief Financial Officer, added "Our financial position and liquidity remains strong, and the Company currently has sufficient capital to fund its ongoing business development and future growth and expansion plans for the foreseeable future. The total assets as at March 31, 2023 is $29.2 million including $17.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. We have also been putting our excess cash to good use through government issued GICs, taking advantage of the current market interest rates to increase our return on investment related to these funds."

The unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 are now available on SEDAR+.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

