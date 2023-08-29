Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2023-08-29 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 238738) CORRECTION: Notice concerning the listing of these products published 2023-08-29 at 13:17:03 CEST contained an incorrect attachment. The correct attachment is attached to this notice. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 5 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc with effect from 2023-08-30. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162968