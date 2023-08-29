The Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University Publishes a Report on this Historic Occasion

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / China's significant role in the BRICS partnership marked its 17th year anniversary, a period of consistent commitment to building a harmonious world order based on mutual understanding, coexistence, and shared prosperity. The "Integration" approach, unique to China, has demonstrated its efficacy in promoting global equilibrium while countering Western-centric ideologies. According to a report published by the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, the BRICS nations celebrate their 17th year of collaboration, underscoring China's diplomatic acumen in fostering meaningful global partnerships.

The BRICS group-comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-has evolved into a dynamic force driving equitable and progressive international relations, notably propelled by China's visionary initiatives.

China's adept utilization of the "Belt and Road Initiative" has yielded visionary concepts such as the "China-ASEAN Community of Shared Destiny" and the "China-Central Asia Community of Shared Destiny." These concepts, alongside the steadily emerging triad of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Belt and Road Initiative, have solidified China's diplomatic toolkit.

The expansion of the BRICS partnership is a testament to the organization's commitment to inclusivity and cooperation. Originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS Five has now been joined by Algeria, with Belarus expressing its intent to join this influential multilateral framework.

A hallmark of China's foreign policy has been the establishment of communities of shared destiny with neighboring regions, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Arab world, and Latin America. This novel approach, distinguished by inclusivity rather than confrontation, counters the traditional "Western-centric" narrative while championing global cooperation.

The BRICS consortium, considered one of the world's paramount multilateral frameworks, exemplifies the transformative dynamics of contemporary international power structures. As the international landscape evolves, BRICS has consistently steered the global system towards fairness and reasonableness, aligning with prevailing global trends.

Since assuming the BRICS chairmanship in 2010, China has actively nurtured collaboration, leading to the inclusion of South Africa as the fifth member-transforming the "BRICS Four" into the "BRICS Five." Recent developments have further highlighted the collective influence of emerging markets and developing nations, with Algeria and Belarus expressing interest in joining the BRICS family.

China's dedicated efforts within the BRICS community have left an indelible "Chinese mark." From driving global economic resurgence to advocating international equity, China's role remains irreplaceable. Notably, as the world faces unprecedented change, the BRICS alliance adapts to the evolving global dynamics.

However, challenges lie ahead. BRICS nations, represented by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, navigate the complex terrain of economic rejuvenation amid geopolitical fluctuations. Striving for cohesion and sustainable growth, these nations continue to fine-tune their cooperative mechanisms.

As the BRICS bloc embarks on its seventeenth year, the enduring question resonates: What chapter of global transformation will the BRICS Five, bolstered by China's visionary leadership, inscribe on the world stage? The international community watches with anticipation, eager to witness the unfolding of the "BRICS era."

