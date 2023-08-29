Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2023 | 13:54
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with MAR - Mandatory closed period

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with MAR - Mandatory closed period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 June 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to allot shares from treasury or issue new shares or to buy-back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 September 2023.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 29 August 2023


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.