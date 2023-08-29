With New Global Rules on E-Waste Coming, TES Provides Solutions That Comply

Tough new regulations will restrict cross-border e-waste shipments, making it essential for businesses to have expert ITAD partners with global networks.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / New regulations that ban or severely restrict international shipments of electronic waste, or e-waste, will take effect in January 2025. As an international leader in asset disposition and technology lifecycle solutions, TES advises businesses to prepare for the new landscape and will be ready to offer solutions that comply with the complex new rules.

The e-waste regulations stem from the Basel Convention treaty, which controls the movement of hazardous and other wastes across the 191 signatory countries' borders. The treaty is intended to reduce how much waste is generated, encourage the management of waste near where it is produced, and prevent waste from being dumped in less-developed countries.

In a June 2022 meeting in Geneva, the countries adopted new provisions that require hazardous or non-hazardous e-waste from cross-border shipping to go through prior informed consent and an export/import permit process, requiring notification by the exporting country and consent by the importing country before shipping. The United States has not signed the treaty, which creates significant roadblocks for U.S. companies. Before one of the 191 participating countries can accept U.S. e-waste, they must negotiate an individual treaty with the United States.

Updates from the Basel Convention are adopted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), another international policy group. However, the new Basel e-waste rules are in limbo at the OECD after a member country's objection, resulting in countries potentially needing to interpret and set their own export and import rules. Technical guidelines have been adopted by the Convention's parties, but companies will encounter difficulties when dealing with the Convention's manual permit application and approval process, which still depends on manual forms.

Companies will need to find guidance and partnership with an expert in the IT reverse logistics landscape to deal with strict regulations and conflicting opinions on cross-border shipments of both functional IT equipment and e-waste.

"At TES, we are maintaining a watch of regulatory developments internationally to ensure that we provide the right compliance advice to our clients as changes happen," said Alvin Piadasa, group sustainability director at TES. "It is essential for businesses to manage to limit reputational harm, manage IT asset disposition sustainably, and have surety that all downstream tiers are complying with such regulations."

"It can sometimes be a black hole now when it comes to transparency of where IT assets end up following local regulations," added Piadasa. "The most ideal solution is to use local recycling facilities with high levels of certification such as the R2 standard. TES has an extensive network of 40 locations in 22 countries around the world that is unsurpassed by any competitor and complies with both the spirit and the letter of the Basel Convention."

TES is committed to going beyond industry norms and regulatory requirements to fulfill its three foundational pillars, or "3 P's": protecting privacy, brand, intellectual property, and data through an integrated suite of asset transformation services; preserving human health and the environment through responsible consumption and production that minimizes the use of scarce and valuable materials; and providing safe and diverse workplaces for people.

