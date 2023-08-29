MineHub Technologies Inc.: MineHub to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

MineHub CEO, Andrea Aranguren, to present live at 9:30 AM PT on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MHUB)(OTCQB:MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 investor conference taking place at the Fairmont Waterfront - Vancouver, BC on September 6 and 7. MineHub CEO, Andrea Aranguren, will be providing a live presentation at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, where she will discuss the Company's business strategy and answering questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM Pacific Time (12:30 PM Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48807

MineHub will also be conducting in-person 1x1 meetings at the conference venue on Thursday September 7, 2023. To register for 1×1 investor meetings with MineHub management, and for additional information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 conference, please visit: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

MineHub Technologies Inc.

"Andrea Aranguren"

Chief Executive Officer

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

For further information

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Email: info@Minehub.com

Phone: 604-572-6392

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774979/MineHub-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VANCOUVER-2023