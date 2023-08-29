Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today, that it has received $3 Million USD worth of orders in August for its robust, highly portable iNetVu® Manpack antenna systems and for its next generation 1200+ Vehicle Mount system.

A number of these antenna systems have already been delivered to our resellers in Asia, Southeast Asia, UAE, and the USA, with the balance scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of C-COM's 2023 fiscal year.

The largest portion of this order is for our Manpack antennas. This lightweight satellite antenna can be carried by a single person and be assembled without tools in less than 8 minutes. It can locate the desired satellite with a simple press of a button in 30 seconds.

Several of the Manpack antennas have been modified at a request of a military customer for use by the military. These antennas will be carried and deployed by soldiers in need of rapid on demand satellite-based communications. This is an exciting use case for this product, and we will continue to market it to militaries around the world.





C-COM iNetVu® Manpack-MIL Antenna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/178748_f800142d34c96a7a_004full.jpg





C-COM iNetVu® Manpack-MIL Backpack

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/178748_f800142d34c96a7a_005full.jpg





C-COM iNetVu® 1200+ Vehicle Mount Antenna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/178748_f800142d34c96a7a_006full.jpg





C-COM iNetVu® 7715 Controller

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/178748_f800142d34c96a7a_007full.jpg

In addition to the significant Manpack order, we have also received our first large multiunit order for our recently introduced iNetVu® 1200+ next generation Vehicle Mount antenna system. This newly designed antenna is equipped with our most advanced controller, which supports DVB-S2X as well as OpenAMIP protocol.

The 1200+ is a 3-axis, fully motorized auto pointing Ku-band antenna system. It is field upgradable to Ka-band and designed to be mounted on the roof of vehicles or transportable structures. It is an improved design of our bestselling legacy 1200 antenna system, which it will be replacing.

Several thousand iNetVu® 1200's are deployed globally - from the most Northern parts of Canada to the deserts of Africa and Australia for use in disaster management, oil and gas exploration, emergency services, cellular backhaul, military, mobile banking, and in many other vertical markets.

This fully automatic antenna can be transported on a vehicle or a trailer to any location where no connectivity exists and with a press of a button locate the desired satellite and deliver Broadband Internet connectivity.

"These orders from our global reseller network, are a testimony to the quality and reliability as well as the world-wide acceptance of the iNetVu® series of antennas," said Leslie Klein, President, and CEO of C-COM. "The ability for C-COM to rapidly deliver a large number of antennas, despite worldwide supply chain issues, is validated by large orders like these," Klein continued.

"The Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business by offering the highest quality, cost-effective and most reliable products coupled with fast delivery and first-rate customer support," Klein added.

C-COM offers classic and next generation Driveaway, Flyaway, Fixed Motorized, and Manpack systems for any vertical market where communications are limited or challenging due to disruption or deficiency. The Company's products are integrated with all major modem manufacturers and approved world-wide with most major satellite operators. The company works closely with more than 600 active resellers / integrators in over 100 countries.

C-COM is also in the late stages of the development of an electronically steerable, Ka-band flat panel antenna system that is based on a patented phased array beam forming technology. This system has the potential to revolutionize satellite addressable mobility markets (land, air, maritime).

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.





Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/178748_f800142d34c96a7a_008full.jpg

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development and manufacturing of a revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, flat panel phased array antenna system, that was developed in cooperation with the University of Waterloo, with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime applications. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

INVESTOR RELATIONS

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Tel: (613) 745-4110 ext. 4950

Fax: (613) 745-7144

lklein@c-comsat.com

# # #

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations as to timing for delivery and revenue from orders, future prospects, growth and revenue, and statements about its electronically steered Ka-band flat panel antenna system, including the potential for it become a commercially available product are all forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Orders may be delayed or, in the worst cases, cancelled for reasons beyond C-COM's control. C-COM's Ka-band flat panel antenna system remains under development and anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized within the time frames anticipated or at all. New products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.SEDAR.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178748