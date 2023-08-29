Dryad Networks has developed an AI-powered sensor to detect wildfires and notify first responders.From pv magazine USA When it comes to wildfire response, speed is important. German-headquartered Dryad Networks has released its Silvanet Wildfire Sensor to help detect wildfires within minutes, alerting first responders so they can take action to mitigate damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "wildfires and volcanic activities" affected 6.2 million people between 1998 and 2017, with 2,400 attributable deaths throughout the world from suffocation, injuries, and burns. A recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...