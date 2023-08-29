ARKPIA at the forefront of uniting art and technology.

Collaborating with international artists, leveraging its collection of curated artworks and IP to create a seamless fusion of digital assets, virtual exhibitions, AR, physical art, and blockchain technology.

"ARKPIA Museum," a virtual exhibition space set to launch on August 29th.

The exhibit features the solo showcase and array of exhibitions of Gabriel Hollington, Sarah Beetson, and Florentijn Hofman.

By converting the creations of renowned global artists into intellectual property (IP), the art brand ARKPIA engages in a variety of activities including offline exhibitions, artwork transactions, the production of art products, collaborations with brands, etc.

To boost its global growth, ARKPIA is cooperating with well-known international artists and businesses. Notable partnerships include those of Florentijn Hofman, a Dutch installation artist well-known for his "The Rubber Duck Project" and Gabriel Hollington, a popular British illustrator notable for his collaboration with the fashion brand Vans. Collaboration artists also include Sarah Beetson, a British artist chosen by Saatchi Art in Australia for bright talent, and Ben Ouaniche, an internationally known Israeli visual artist with 1.9 million YouTube subscribers. ARKPIA is also working with the British illustrator Dan Woodger, who has created illustrations for brands like Pepsi, Apple, Samsung, McDonald's, and Amazon.

Additionally, ARKPIA plans to enter new contracts with prominent international businesses and major performers.

ARKPIA announces that its online space museum will be planned in consideration of upcoming offline exhibitions showcasing the creations and worldviews of recruited artists. "Gabriel Hollington," millennials and Generation Z's well-known artist, will feature in the first exhibition under the theme of "Sneaky Downtown." The erection of the exhibition space was planned by ARKPIA, while the technical execution was handled by Netstream. Open Worlds, Art Galleries, and Concept Halls will all feature Gabriel's humorous and vivacious works. Gabriel will reveal his inner freedom, personality, and distinct perspective, providing joy to the audience as a street artist with experience creating murals. All the exhibited artworks will be connected to blockchain and can be bought as a digital asset.

In the ever-evolving landscape of art where the boundaries are reshaped by advances in cutting-edge technology, Yohan Choi, the CEO of ARKPIA, has revealed the company's commitment to pioneering new artistic frontiers. With a strong foundation in blockchain and innovative technologies, coupled with a global reach through its own artwork-purchasing platform, ARKPIA, aims to blend its artistic creativity and artists' intellectual property to spearhead fresh ventures in the realm of art. As the technological landscape continues to reshape the art world, ARKPIA is poised to embrace these changes and push the boundaries of artistic exploration.

ARKPIA Museum is supported by Japanese GameOn, and Korean Investment Partners, NEOWIZ. They carry out various activities through GameOn in Japan, including web2, web3, offline exhibitions, merchandising, and new IP initiatives, and these are in discussion to collaborate with several major international companies.

