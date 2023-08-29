

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Magna International Inc. (MGA, MG.TO), an auto parts manufacturer, said it has submitted net-zero emissions targets for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the widely-accepted benchmark for decarbonization targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.



The company's goal is to achieve net-zero emissions status by 2050, and meet its near-term Scope 1, 2 and 3 targets by 2030.



Magna targets 100% renewable electricity use in Europe by 2025, globally by 2030.



