The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 August 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 25 August 2023 86.44p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.14p per ordinary share

29 August 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45