Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team Celebrates 10th Annual Back to School Drive in South Florida

Empowering Students for Success: 1,200 Backpacks Filled with Supplies Donated to Local Elementary Schools

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / The Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team, a South Florida Real Estate company, proudly announces the successful completion of its 10th Annual Back To School Drive, an initiative aimed at equipping elementary school students in Broward, Miami, and Palm Beach counties with the essential tools they need to start the school year confidently. The drive, organized by the Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team, collected 1,200 backpacks assembled and filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, and other supplies, all donated to local students across South Florida.



Backpack Delivery At Riverland Elementary School

The Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team delivers backpacks filled with supplies to Riverland Elementary School.



The Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team rallied support from local residents, businesses, and organizations to ensure that students embark on their academic journey fully prepared. The team's dedication and the overwhelming response from the community resulted in the donation of 470 backpacks to Riverland Elementary, 365 backpacks to Brunche Park Elementary, and 365 backpacks to Roosevelt Elementary School.

CEO Laurie Finkelstein Reader shared her commitment to the initiative: "We are passionate about this drive because it helps students in South Florida prepare for the school year and walk in with confidence and the tools they need to succeed." Recognizing the challenges students and families often face in preparing for the academic year, the Back To School Drive provides opportunities for students to excel academically.

Each backpack symbolized a fresh start and a bright future for these young learners. The generous donations ensured that students had access to the necessary resources to engage in their studies actively and approach each day with enthusiasm.

As the new school year dawns, the Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team is proud to have played a pivotal role in nurturing South Florida's youth's educational growth and development. The initiative exemplifies the power of community collaboration.

For more information about the Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team's Back To School Drive and other community initiatives, please visit www.lauriereader.com.

Contact Information

Estefania Mones

Digital Marketing and Social Media Manager

estefania@lauriereader.com

(561) 783-6607

SOURCE: Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776886/Laurie-Finkelstein-Reader-Team-Celebrates-10th-Annual-Back-to-School-Drive-in-South-Florida