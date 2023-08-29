

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 17.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed notably higher on Monday. The Dow settled with a gain of 213.18 points or 0.62 percent at 3,560.08. The S&P 500 ended up 27.57 points or 0.63 percent at 4,433.28, while the Nasdaq climbed 114.48 points or 0.84 percent at 13,705.13.



On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for June will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is 1.1 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for June will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. In July, the House Price Index was up 0.7 percent.



Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will participate in the Banking Services roundtable discussion with the Blackfeet Business Council at 3.00 pm ET.



The Consumer Confidence for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 116.5, while it was up 117.0 in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 9.559 million, while it was up 9.582 million in June.



Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares climbed.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 1.20 percent to 3,135.89.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.95 percent to 18,484.03.



Japanese shares edged up slightly as the yen continued to weaken in quiet trade. The Nikkei average edged up 0.18 percent to 32,226.97 while the broader Topix index settled 0.16 percent higher at 2,303.41.



Australian markets closed notably higher as miners surged on hopes of more stimulus out of China. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.71 percent to 7,210.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.69 percent higher at 7,416.40.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 24.21 points or 0.32 percent. The German DAX is progressing 23.59 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 102.35 points or perc1.40 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 24.56 points or 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.25 percent.



