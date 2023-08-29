So Based- Multichain aggregator OpenOcean launches the Top DEX aggregation on Coinbase' BASE chain

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean, the leading multi-chain web3 aggregator and middleware developer on 30+ chians is proud to announce the launch and integration of aggregation services on CoinBase' brand new optimistic Ethereum rollup scaling solution, BASE . This helps fulfill OpenOcean's vision of a multichain future and reinforces OpenOcean's goal of providing the best one-stop capital efficient swap solution for web3.

OpenOcean has worked closely with Coinbase, one of the world's most popular exchanges, to deliver a highly capital efficient experience when trading on BASE. By tapping into the Coinbase ecosystem we hope to bring value to even more users in the DeFi space, additionally by leveraging Coinbase' extensive resources and expansive reach, BASE is emerging as a pivotal force in the Ethereum scaling ecosystem.

OpenOcean has integrated the largest DEXs and liquidity pools on-chain on BASE to provide the best trading experience possible. Accompanying our deep liquidity is a full charting suite aimed at providing users the best canvas in-which to plan their trades. When trading, users will have access to liquidity from the biggest platforms in the space with Balancer , BaseSwap , Maverick , SushiSwap , Uniswap and more integrated from day 1.

OpenOcean's novel routing algorithm helps boost the value of on-chain swaps, with advanced real-time algorithmic route-splitting that analyzes and compares multiple parameters including price, slippage and pool fees to determine the most efficient swap routes when trading. OpenOcean is often the best choice for users looking to maximize returns when trading on BASE and those looking to increase their standing for potential future airdrops.

In addition to ground-breaking swap functions, OpenOcean offers a market leading API and SDK which has now been made available on BASE for individuals and platforms to integrate. Using the OpenOcean API/SDK is the best head-start to any new platform, dApp or individual looking to supercharge their offerings on BASE.

BASE is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that utilizes Optimistic technology to increase transaction throughput and reduce gas costs. With Optimistic rollup technology, blockchain data is able to be written to the main Ethereum chain in batches to alleviate congestion and offer faster finality on transactions, a big win for DeFi.

Simply navigate to the OpenOcean website , select the BASE blockchain from the drop-down, connect with your favorite compatible wallet and trade away!

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a leading DEX Aggregator, cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 30+ networks and 300+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is backed by top investors - Binance Labs, CMS, Kinetic, Altonomy, OKX Ventures, Multicoin and more. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap returns for decentralized crypto trading.

