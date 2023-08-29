Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Frankfurt
29.08.23
08:02 Uhr
17,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,20017,40015:02
17,20017,40014:35
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2023 | 14:38
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: NPF and Subaru: Addressing Gaps in Exposure, Access, and Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by the National Park Foundation (NPF).

The National Park Foundation (NPF)'s ParkVentures program supports organizations that help expand access to national parks for historically excluded communities. In 2022, ParkVentures supported over 55 organizations, including Black People Who Hike, a nature and outdoor advocacy group geared towards getting people of color and Black people in outdoor spaces. Tag along on one of their visits to Acadia National Park.

With funding from the National Park Foundation, made possible in part thanks to NPF's largest corporate partner Subaru of America, Black People Who Hike led programs in six national parks across the country. Hikes and tours in the parks, led by Black People Who Hike, help foster community and a sense of welcome and belonging in the parks. For some of the program participants, this is the first experience visiting a national park.

Subaru of America, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778033/NPF-and-Subaru-Addressing-Gaps-in-Exposure-Access-and-Opportunity

