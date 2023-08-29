Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a tech firm specializing in digital infrastructures for Bitcoin Mining, AI, and HPC , is pleased to confirm its participation in the H&C Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. CEO Romain Nouzareth will also be hosting one-on-one meetings in New York City during the event.

Upcoming events

September 7st: Sygnum annual event, Zurich - Switzerland

Sygnum annual event, Zurich - Switzerland September 11-13th: H&C Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC, USA

H&C Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC, USA September 12th: True Global Ventures 66th Conference. Live Event

True Global Ventures 66th Conference. Live Event September 21st: Bitcoin Mining in Quebec by Canadian Blockchain Consortium, Montreal - Canada

Bitcoin Mining in Quebec by Canadian Blockchain Consortium, Montreal - Canada October 12-13th: BTC Amsterdam - Netherland

BTC Amsterdam - Netherland October 25-26th: Canadian Blockchain Summit, Toronto - Canada

Canadian Blockchain Summit, Toronto - Canada October 30-31st: AIM Summit, Dubai - UAE

The Company extends an invitation to analysts, investors, and other interested individuals to schedule a private one-on-one session with the executive team at any of the upcoming conferences. This will be an opportunity to learn about SATO's strategies and growth plans for Bitcoin, HPC/AI from 2023-2025. To book, please reach out to: meet@bysato.com

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for ongoing success in deploying computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), via proprietary data centers designed to provide efficient compute power tailored for the digital world. Listed on TSX.V:SATO & OTCQB:CCPU.F since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

