Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Kiki Hinrichsen to the additional role of Head of Healthcare in Germany. She will also retain her role as Senior Underwriter, Casualty, at BHSI.

"BHSI continues to see robust growth across our healthcare portfolio in Germany," said Mathias Neumann, Head of Casualty at BHSI Germany. "Kiki brings extensive experience and skillful technical underwriting to healthcare risks, and I am excited to have her leading our efforts to further expand and strengthen our customer and broker relationships in Germany."

Kiki, who joined BHSI in 2021, has nearly 25 years of industry experience, much of it focused on casualty, life science and healthcare risks. She will continue to be based in Cologne and can be reached at Kiki.Hinrichsen@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers customized medical liability solutions in Germany, including hospital liability insurance with pharmaceutical product liability, radiation liability, aviation liability and excess liability insurance options.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL).

