Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
29.08.23
15:51 Uhr
35,000 Euro
-0,300
-0,85 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,00035,20016:18
35,00035,20016:15
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2023 | 15:02
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Sutherlin Automotive in the Sale of Sutherlin Hyundai of Athens

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, completes another successful deal with Sutherlin Automotive. Combining decades of experience with the successful closing of over 750 deals, Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made the company a standout in the industry for three decades.

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Press release picture



In this most recent closing, Pinnacle represented Sutherlin Automotive in selling Sutherlin Hyundai of Athens in Athens, Georgia. Now named Hyundai of Athens, it was purchased by Vernon Krause.

"Vernon and his team were great to do business with. It made sense to deal with them given their desire to continue to grow in the Georgia market," said Brett Sutherlin. "Combined with the recent opening of Gainesville Hyundai, it was a good fit for Krause."

"I truly enjoyed working with Mike Sims and Wes Hamilton on this acquisition. I appreciated their candor, insight, and honesty in working through the transaction," stated Krause.

With more than 60 years of combined experience on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided the company for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize its unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for its clients, Pinnacle is always looking forward to aiding its clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

Contact Information

Anne Kimmey
anne@cultivateagency.com
817-793-7704

SOURCE: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776142/Pinnacle-Mergers-Acquisitions-Represents-Sutherlin-Automotive-in-the-Sale-of-Sutherlin-Hyundai-of-Athens

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.