Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Sutherlin Automotive in the Sale of Sutherlin Hyundai of Athens

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, completes another successful deal with Sutherlin Automotive. Combining decades of experience with the successful closing of over 750 deals, Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made the company a standout in the industry for three decades.









In this most recent closing, Pinnacle represented Sutherlin Automotive in selling Sutherlin Hyundai of Athens in Athens, Georgia. Now named Hyundai of Athens, it was purchased by Vernon Krause.

"Vernon and his team were great to do business with. It made sense to deal with them given their desire to continue to grow in the Georgia market," said Brett Sutherlin. "Combined with the recent opening of Gainesville Hyundai, it was a good fit for Krause."

"I truly enjoyed working with Mike Sims and Wes Hamilton on this acquisition. I appreciated their candor, insight, and honesty in working through the transaction," stated Krause.

With more than 60 years of combined experience on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided the company for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize its unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for its clients, Pinnacle is always looking forward to aiding its clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

