Nueva Network Doubles Down; Expands Team With Two Key Positions

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Nueva Network, the fastest-growing independently 100% Minority-Owned Spanish Language Audio Network with offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, DC, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, proudly announces the appointment of Benjamin Finley as its Director of Business Development and Maria Castillo as Audio Network & Digital Sales Planner, effective September 1. Both executives have a successful track record in sales and operations and diverse backgrounds in the audio and technology space, making Nueva Network's strategic move to continue on its path of accelerated growth in 2024 and beyond. Finley will be based in Dallas, TX, and Castillo will be based in New York.

Nueva Network

Finley's wealth of experience, encompassing brand-direct and agency relationships with decision-makers, uniquely positions him to elevate Nueva Network's business development. Castillo's knowledge of Spanish-language Network Radio will help Nueva drive marketing solutions and monetize multimedia advertising platforms that will play a key role in propelling the company's growth trajectory and goals.

José M. Villafañe, CEO/CRO of Nueva Network, expressed his excitement for the additions to the team: "While the market is down and brands slowdown in spend, we continue to increase sales and our share of Network Radio Revenue. We have been bullish in our investment with programming, sales platforms and media executives and these have given us a tremendous growth and ROI in 2023. We are building a company with people-first in mind."

Nueva Network specializes in delivering innovative media and customized content solutions to agencies and brands navigating the ever-changing landscape. The company's comprehensive suite of services covers network radio, customized content production, local activations and cross-platform execution of owned and operated media and affiliates. Nueva Network is committed to achieving client goals and driving results through strategic approaches in the dynamic market.

For media inquiries or more information about Benjamin Finley's and María Castillo's appointment, please contact:

Jose M. Villafañe, CEO/CRO Nueva Network: jose@nuevanetwork.com

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is an audio media company with digital extensions and offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, DC, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. As a prominent player in the industry, Nueva Network specializes in producing exceptional audio content that resonates with diverse audiences, particularly the vibrant Latino community in the United States. Through its innovative digital sales platforms, including the newly launched NNPlus, Nueva Network connects agencies and brands with the vast potential of the Spanish-language audio landscape.

Website: www.nuevanetwork.com

Contact Information

José M. Villafañe

CEO / CRO Nueva Network

jose@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777767/Nueva-Network-Doubles-Down-Expands-Team-With-Two-Key-Positions