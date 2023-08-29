RankPay: Psyche Systems Announces Key Leadership Changes and Launch of New Website

HOPKINTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Psyche Systems, a leading provider of laboratory information software (LIS) solutions, today announced significant changes to its leadership team as part of its ongoing strategy to drive growth and enhance customer experience. This comes alongside the release of the company's brand-new website, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and quality.

The strategic reshuffling of the leadership team underscores Psyche Systems' mission to foster positive change and growth within the organization. Ivy Cody has assumed the role of VP of Technical Operations, bringing her extensive experience and unique perspective to the team. The company also announced the appointment of Michelle Austin, Jason Froment, and Melissa Franklin to the Executive Leadership Team (Psyche Directions).

"We believe that these changes will bolster our efforts to deliver outstanding service and innovative solutions to our clients. Ivy, Michelle, Jason, and Melissa bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles and will be instrumental in guiding Psyche Systems into its next phase of growth," said Psyche COO John Basile.

Psyche Systems is also excited to announce the launch of its new website. The redesigned site offers a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see the full product portfolio Psyche Systems can offer.

For more information about Psyche Systems and to view the new website, visit www.psychesystems.com.

About Psyche Systems

Psyche Systems is an industry-leading Laboratory Information System company founded by Bob Sage in 1976. Still 100% owned and operated by Mr. Sage, Psyche continues to raise the bar in the Anatomic Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics space.

