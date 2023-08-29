Get Well Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Designation

Company's Cross-Continuum Digital Patient Engagement Platform Will Enable Federal Organizations to Securely Personalize Patient Outreach Across a Full Episode of Care

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP?) authority to operate (ATO) at the Moderate security impact level for its cross-continuum digital patient engagement platform.





Get Well provides enterprise digital patient experience and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world.





Get Well delivers a cross-continuum digital patient engagement platform for every step of the care journey, both inside and outside the hospital. Hosted on the AWS GovCloud, the Get Well platform provides a seamless experience for every Veteran and active-duty military member and their families, personalized to their healthcare needs and reaching them across a full episode of care, as well as in between episodes. Get Well's platform enables longitudinal engagement and activation to bring patients back in network for new episodes, including personalized outreach at scale leveraging AI-powered text and services, and offers seamless integration into Cerner, Epic and other EHRs.

Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the Get Well digital patient engagement platform can be contracted by any government agency without additional security vetting required - eliminating onboarding costs and accelerating time to implementation.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

"Get Well has been honored to serve the Veterans Health Administration and Defense Health Agency for the past 12 years. Obtaining FedRAMP certification affirms our belief that a cross-continuum platform approach, leveraging high tech and high touch, is required to help navigate members of our military communities to the best care possible," said Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO, Get Well. "We believe that the FedRAMP ATO, along with our current integrations with VistA/CPRS and our partnership with Oracle Cerner, positions us now and well into the future to be an even better engagement solution for Veteran and Military patients."

Today, Get Well serves 70+ Veteran Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs) representing over 13,000 patient beds. The company's high-tech and high-touch digital patient engagement solutions have driven a 45% improvement in patient experience scores, a 31% decrease in hospital-acquired infection rates and a 14% decrease in average length of stay for federal hospitals around the country.

About Get Well

Get Well provides enterprise digital patient experience and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world. Our products empower healthcare organizations to deliver patient-centered experiences that drive retention and growth, increase patient satisfaction, improve clinical quality and reduce cost of care. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Adrienne Chen

achen@getwellnetwork.com

(415) 722-1907

SOURCE: Get Well

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777869/Get-Well-Achieves-FedRAMP-Authorized-Designation