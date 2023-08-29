CytoMed Therapeutics Limited: CytoMed Expands Research Collaboration into China After Entering Into MOU

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "the Company"), a Singapore biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed proprietary tech to create novel allogeneic cell-based immunotherapies for treating a range of cancers, recently announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China-based Hangzhou CNK Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (CNK). Under the terms of the agreement, CytoMed will be able to utilize CNK's PiggyBac technology to permanently graft the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) gene directly into its patented gamma delta T-cells through a non-viral gene editing method.
"We are currently using mRNA technology whereby the CAR gene is transient, and hence, the CAR expression would cease after a period of time, leaving non-CAR γδ T cells in the patient's body," said Dr. Tan Wee Kiat, Chief Operating Officer of CytoMed. "The γδ T cells that remain continue to be cytotoxic with the ability to kill cancer cells. Leveraging CNK's technology, the CAR gene now would be expressed for as long as the γδ T cells are present in the body. This means that the CAR-γδ T cells can now exert a targeted attack for as long as it is present in the patient's body, potentially increasing the efficacy of our CAR γδ T cells in the patient."
The MOU will have an initial duration of one-year, with an option to renew and remains subject to definitive agreements and other customary closing conditions. In addition, there remains a possibility for CytoMed and CNK to engage in a joint venture to conduct clinical trials within China.
About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited
Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's national research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T in treating hematological malignancies as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumors. For more information about CytoMed, please visit www.cytomed.sg.
