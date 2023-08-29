CytoMed Therapeutics Limited: CytoMed Expands Research Collaboration into China After Entering Into MOU

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "the Company"), a Singapore biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed proprietary tech to create novel allogeneic cell-based immunotherapies for treating a range of cancers, recently announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China-based Hangzhou CNK Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (CNK). Under the terms of the agreement , CytoMed will be able to utilize CNK's PiggyBac technology to permanently graft the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) gene directly into its patented gamma delta T-cells through a non-viral gene editing method.

"We are currently using mRNA technology whereby the CAR gene is transient, and hence, the CAR expression would cease after a period of time, leaving non-CAR γδ T cells in the patient's body," said Dr. Tan Wee Kiat, Chief Operating Officer of CytoMed . "The γδ T cells that remain continue to be cytotoxic with the ability to kill cancer cells. Leveraging CNK's technology, the CAR gene now would be expressed for as long as the γδ T cells are present in the body. This means that the CAR-γδ T cells can now exert a targeted attack for as long as it is present in the patient's body, potentially increasing the efficacy of our CAR γδ T cells in the patient."

CytoMed's COO Dr Tan Wee Kiat (right) with CNK's Prof. Wang Shu after MOU signing in Singapore

The MOU will have an initial duration of one-year, with an option to renew and remains subject to definitive agreements and other customary closing conditions. In addition, there remains a possibility for CytoMed and CNK to engage in a joint venture to conduct clinical trials within China.

