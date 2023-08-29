Energy Storage Industries is delivering 1 MW/10 MWh of flow battery storage to the Stanwell Power Station in the Australian state of Queensland. The flow batteries are part of a new government-run clean energy testing "hub," featuring hydrogen and additional workforce training programs.From pv magazine Australia The site adjacent to Stanwell Power Station on Queensland's mid-coast is now home to 10 iron flow batteries, with another 10 to follow suit shortly,* as the state government-owned energy company Stanwell Corp. prepares to transform its soon-to-be retiring coal plant to a AUD 100 million ...

