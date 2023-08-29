The "Frozen Yogurts Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen yogurt market analysis spans various geographic regions, highlighting market presence, key competitors, and annual sales for different flavors.

The analysis covers prominent regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The tables provide a comprehensive view of historical data, current trends, and future projections for annual sales in millions of US dollars from 2014 through 2030, along with percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The data is presented for different flavors like Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, and Other Flavors. This analysis helps in understanding the market dynamics, identifying competitors, and assessing sales trends across diverse regions and flavors.

Global Frozen Yogurts Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Frozen Yogurts estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chocolate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Strawberry segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Frozen Yogurts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

16 Handles

BRIX Holdings, LLC.

Frosty Boy Australia

FroyoWorld LLC

Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt

General Mills, Inc.

Kemps LLC

Sweet CeCe's, LLC

sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

TCBY(The Country's Best Yogurt)

Yobe Acquisition, LLC

Yogurtland Franchising, Inc.

