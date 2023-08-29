Anzeige
29.08.2023 | 15:26
Technology-enabled Mobile Car Wash Service Washos LLC Raises Expansion Capital Through Craft Capital Management LLC and Merges with Sparkl Mobile LLC

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Washos LLC ("Washos" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it merged with Sparkl Mobile LLC and raised capital for expansion. Craft Capital Management was the broker-dealer for Washos in this transaction. Washos is a leading mobile car wash and detail provider serving the Los Angeles, Dallas and Las Vegas markets. With the addition of Sparkl, Washos now also serves Chicago, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, and Washington DC.

Bertrand Patriarca, Washos Founder and CEO commented, "This is an extremely exciting moment for Washos, our loyal customers and our amazing customer service team. We welcome and look forward to continuing the excellent service that the Sparkl team has delivered, and to adding value and innovation to our now combined customer base."

"There is a lot of positive momentum at Washos and we are extremely excited to partner with Bertrand and the Washos team," said Lisa Souter, Founder and President of Sparkl Mobile. "The seamless Washos customer experience is based on industry-leading technology enabling on-demand service and responsiveness. We believe that the combination of Washos and Sparkl will deliver an even better experience for our customers and our combined team of mobile wash professionals."

About Washos LLC

Washos LLC is a leading technology platform for mobile car washing, detailing and ceramic services. Since 2015, Washos has served hundreds of thousands of customers in southern California. Thanks to our technology and our network of professional technicians, we deliver a convenient, reliable, and high quality experience to our clients. For more information, please visit www.washos.com.

About Craft Capital Management LLC

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services.

Contact
Barry Kiront
CEO-Craft Capital Management
bkiront@craftcm.com
516-317-0526

SOURCE: Craft Capital Management

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778049/Technology-enabled-Mobile-Car-Wash-Service-Washos-LLC-Raises-Expansion-Capital-Through-Craft-Capital-Management-LLC-and-Merges-with-Sparkl-Mobile-LLC

