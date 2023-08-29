H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $58 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has obtained LEED Platinum certification on the recently refurbished Basel Marriott Hotel in Basel, Switzerland.

The property, previously known as Swissôtel Basel, underwent a significant renovation and rebranding programme and is now the Basel Marriott Hotel. The hotel is located in close proximity to the Congress Centre and Messe Basel which host prestigious events such as Art Basel, in addition to numerous notable medical and life-sciences conferences, as Basel is one of the largest life-sciences hubs in Europe. As a result of the renovation and rebrand, the hotel is now a leader in its reference market.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe commented: "We have successfully implemented our value-add plan on our Hotel in Basel which now benefits from state-of-the-art facilities and rooms resulting in strong operating performance."

Alessio Lucentini, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: "We have recently strengthened our Asset Management team with the addition of Federico Faravelli, formerly Head of Asset Management U.K. and Ireland at AXA Real Assets and a specialist in ESG. In addition to achieving LEED Platinum in Basel, we have recently achieved LEED Gold on two of our other assets in Italy. This has also allowed us to reduce the borrowing costs for the two assets, and helped reduce operating costs due to the properties' improved energy efficiency. We will continue to focus on ESG initiatives that can add value to our portfolio."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $58 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $52 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829432299/en/

Contacts:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

rdallolio@higrealty.com



H.I.G. Capital

P +44 (0) 207 318 5700

F +44 (0) 207 318 5749

www.higcapital.com