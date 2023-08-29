Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
[29.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,151,951.00
|USD
|0
|60,652,526.95
|5.9745
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,227,930.00
|EUR
|237,000.00
|17,551,729.70
|5.4375
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,138,683.75
|8.051
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,177,525.70
|7.5264
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,493,255.34
|97.7364