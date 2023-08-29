ACCESSWIRE Shares Why Press Release Distribution Should be Part of a Company's Overall Marketing Strategy

When crafting a successful marketing strategy, many businesses have found success through content marketing, social media marketing, and paid advertising. However, there is a valuable channel that is often overlooked and could prove to be extremely beneficial to businesses of all sizes and industries - press release distribution.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide helps companies connect their stories, communicate their messages, and captivate their audiences with press release distribution.

"It's easy for brands to use the go-to marketing channels, but the businesses that leverage press release distribution in coordination with their other channels are seeing the positive impacts, including increased brand awareness, improved search engine optimization performance, and more," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

To get the most out of any marketing strategy, ACCESSWIRE emphasizes the importance of ensuring all marketing touch points are cohesive across the board.

For example, a press release can form the basis for organic social media posts, email marketing campaigns, and blog posts.

By understanding how press release distribution can fit into their overall marketing strategy, businesses can start to generate true value and real results.

"The sooner brands include press release distribution as a part of an overall marketing strategy, the sooner they'll experience the brand-building benefits that positively impact their bottom lines," added Hammers.

To discover how ACCESSWIRE's helping companies grow their audience and expand their reach, with press release distribution, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777787/ACCESSWIRE-Shares-Why-Press-Release-Distribution-Should-be-Part-of-a-Companys-Overall-Marketing-Strategy