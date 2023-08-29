Lead Marvels, Inc: Lead Marvels Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Innovation, leadership, and dedication to its mission propelled Lead Marvels to its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

FISHKILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Lead Marvels, a digital lead generation provider in the association industry, revealed today that it has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Founded in 2017, this is the company's first appearance on the prestigious list, which is based on a percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the nation's most successful private companies that have demonstrated impressive revenue growth over a three-year period. This year's inclusion of Lead Marvels, ranked on this list at No. 2097, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to its mission to support its association partners.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an important milestone for us," said Jeff Scottland, CEO of Lead Marvels. "Our growth is a testament to our team's dedication to our core mission - Helping professional associations grow non-dues revenue and increase member engagement."

Lead Marvels has more than 100 association partners in a wide variety of professional services industries, including legal, accounting, transportation, engineering, and financial services.

Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully-managed online resource libraries, which feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content from the association, as well as from corporate sponsors and industry solution providers.

As of this year, Lead Marvels has delivered more than 150,000 qualified leads to its advertising customers and more than $3 million in non-dues revenue to its association partners.

"Our platform is getting an enormous amount of traction in the association space because it captures value for each stakeholder segment," explains Schottland. "Members get access to a steady stream of valuable thought leadership content and resources from industry experts, corporate sponsors get intent-based leads for business development, and associations generate member engagement while earning incremental, non-dues revenue."

The platform, built on Lead Marvels' proprietary tech stack, also provides associations with valuable insights about member behavior, needs, and preferences, which they can use as the basis for their own member programming and development.

Lead Marvels continuously improves its Resource Library platform based on feedback from its association partners and customers. Earlier this year, the company also launched a new interactive vendor directory platform, which allows association members to conveniently search and find solution providers in their industry by category, location, company name, and more.

For more information about Lead Marvels' Resource Library platform or vendor directory solution or to request a no-obligation demo, visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

About Lead Marvels: Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully managed online resource libraries, which feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content and resources from sponsors and industry solution providers as well as from the associations themselves. Association members receive helpful and timely resources, while sponsors and vendors receive qualified, intent-based leads. Our association partners will generate deeper engagement with members, actionable insights on members' informational needs, and a new source of recurring non-dues revenue.

Lead Marvels is the pioneer of LGaaS (Lead Generation as a Service), which allows partners to license its proprietary, tech-enabled platform to offer online resource libraries to their member and subscriber audiences.

Media Contact:

Michael Palacios

President, Lead Marvels

(845) 445-7210

Email: mpalacios@leadmarvels.com

Contact Information

Michael Palacios

President

mpalacios@leadmarvels.com

845-445-7210

SOURCE: Lead Marvels, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776800/Lead-Marvels-Named-to-the-Inc-5000-List-of-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies