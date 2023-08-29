Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Lotty (LOTTY) on August 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOTTY/USDT trading pair officially became available for trading at 8:00 UTC on August 28, 2023.





Lotty (LOTTY) is the ultimate rewards token that aims to be the largest buyer of lottery tickets in the world and will distribute all winnings to LOTTY token holders and liquidity providers.

The LOTTY initiative provides its participants with a unique opportunity to tap into 50+ major global lotteries spanning 18 countries. Instead of traditional lottery participation, individuals gain a stake in the outcomes of these lotteries. All winnings from these lottery ventures are equitably distributed among the participants. All token holders have perpetual exposure to all lottery ticket winnings for as long as they hold the LOTTY token.

A distinctive aspect of this initiative is the 9% "paper hands" fee imposed on the selling of the token, which is allocated towards a "lottery buy pool", where 100% of the winnings obtained from these lottery purchases are distributed to all LOTTY token holders and liquidity providers.

Participants of the LOTTY initiative enjoy a direct connection to real-life lottery winnings, sourced from an array of global lotteries. Transparency is maintained through the publishing of the scanned copies of all of the physical lottery tickets bought, which are viewable in the LOTTY website. Periodic snapshots are also taken to capture data on all eligible participants and their stake in the venture. This ensures that all members have a clear view of their potential returns and promotes fair distribution of any lottery winnings.

All token holders have the chance to further boost their claimable share of the lottery winnings by providing liquidity through the "Pool" section in the LOTTY website (https://lottylotto.io/pool). The liquidity can be withdrawn at any time, unless the liquidity is voluntarily locked (available in 1-month increments up to 24 months).

LOTTY has launched and will continue to launch new features and products that will benefit the token holders. The first major product launched is the LOTTY Marketplace (https://lottomarketplace.com), where a percent of all marketplace revenues are used to (i) buy back and burn LOTTY, thereby making the supply deflationary and increasing the overall share of claimable lottery winnings of every token holder, and (ii) add to the "lottery buy pool" mentioned above to provide more potential lottery winnings to token holders. The value of all subsequent products that will be launched under the LOTTY brand will accrue 100% to the LOTTY token.

While the initiative operates without a conventional team or fixed roadmap, it emphasizes rigorous audits, secure liquidity, and complete disclosure of activities for the utmost trust and clarity.

LOTTY is a unique token designed to give its holders exposure to worldwide lotteries. The token is linked to the potential winnings from 50+ global lotteries in 18 countries. Every sale of the LOTTY token incurs a 9% tax, which is used to purchase the lottery tickets for the protocol.

LOTTY has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. The token distribution consists of 10% for the treasury, 10% for the community, 9% for the team, and 71% for liquidity. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 28, 2023; investors who are interested in LOTTY can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

