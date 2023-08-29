BLUETTI POWER INC: Introducing BLUETTI: Revolutionizing Clean Energy Solutions for Sustainable Living

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / In the evolving energy sector, BLUETTI stands out as a leader in renewable power storage since 2019. With a strong commitment to a greener future, BLUETTI pioneers indoor and outdoor renewable energy storage solutions. Its name represents its values: "BLUE" for clear skies, double "T" for tomorrow and technology, and "I" for innovation - all reflecting its dedication to accessible clean energy. In a significant move towards this goal, BLUETTI has just revealed a groundbreaking news announcement that will transform the clean energy landscape.

Unveiling BLUETTI's Competitive Edge

Innovations That Ignite

Backed by a global team of R&D experts, the brand holds over 300 patents and consistently introduces game-changing products that redefine energy storage innovation. The brand actively updates its software and App via OTA to swiftly address concerns and bring exciting new features, ensuring an optimal experience.

Diverse Options for Every Need

BLUETTI offers a range of products catering to diverse energy needs. The EB series serves outdoor enthusiasts with portable power sources. The AC series benefits RVers and campers, providing ample power during off-grid living. Household modular energy storage systems like EP900+B500 and AC500+B300S offer customizable power outage backup solutions.

Powered by Reliable LiFePO4 Batteries

BLUETTI generators like the AC200P and AC180 use LiFePO4 batteries with longevity - over 3,500 cycles before reaching 80%, equivalent to 10 years of use. LiFePO4 batteries are efficient, lightweight, and safe, enduring temperature fluctuations, punctures, and impacts.

Championing Clean Energy

BLUETTI's power solutions are pollutant-free and support solar panels. Portable generators can charge at 200W to 900W from solar arrays, and some household models even top at 5,000W, allowing users to embrace green living. They also operate quietly, making them suitable for powering CPAP during sleep.

Service With Heart

Most products come with 4-5 years warranty, and the new IP65 water-resistant AC60 carries six-year warranty, wrapping customers in a comforting embrace of assurance. Furthermore, BLUETTI extends an open hand of round-the-clock online support, showcasing its commitment to going the extra mile for customer satisfaction.

Industry Recognition and Beyond

BLUETTI gains recognition with awards like Red Dot Design, CES Innovation, and iF Design Awards. Additionally, media giants like CNN, Forbes, CNET, and The Verge not only notice BLUETTI's solutions and eco-friendly determinations but also recommend BLUETTI.

BLUETTI's Power Solutions for a Dynamic World

BLUETTI addresses power outages with a suite of power solutions. Models like AC300&B300 and AC500&B300S offer responsive UPS features, providing power within 20ms during grid failures. Most BLUETTI products can help manage electricity costs through peak-load-shifting and can even sell excess solar power back to the grid. BLUETTI's compatibility with various solar panels encourages users to embrace a sustainable future.

A Tomorrow That Shines Brighter with BLUETTI

From power outages to green living, BLUETTI offers reliable and eco-friendly power solutions. With technical excellence, diverse offerings, clean energy commitment, and user-centric focus, BLUETTI leads the way to a brighter, greener future. Join the clean energy revolution with BLUETTI today.

