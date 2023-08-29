B&W Quality Growers Reviews the Benefits of Watercress, the CDC's Most Nutrient-Dense Food

Watercress contains over 50 essential nutrients to help fight off illness and infections.

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / With many illnesses on the rise, consumers are uncovering natural methods to boost immune support, and eating watercress is one of the best ways to strengthen your immune system, says B&W Quality Growers. The immune system comprises the spleen, thymus, bone marrow, and skin that work together to keep toxins from entering the body. A strong immune system prevents and fights off illnesses by producing, maintaining, and repairing the body's cells and can be stimulated by watercress, according to the National Institute of Health.

Watercress

Watercress contains over 50 essential nutrients and is the only food to obtain a perfect score from both the CDC and ANDI. Its high levels of fiber, magnesium, and potassium aid the thymus, responsible for white cell production, in fighting off infections. White blood cells are the body's immune cells, flowing through the bloodstream to fight off foreign invaders to keep the body healthy.

But just as important as cell production, the immune system also works to maintain the cells it produces. The spleen monitors white and red blood cell levels in the body and bone marrow releases these blood cells when they are mature and required. The calcium and carotenoids, potent antioxidants, found in watercress support these organs by lowering oxidative stress and ultimately, the risk of cell damage and chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Additionally, watercress is rich in folate and Vitamins C and E, some of the primary nutrients in aiding the largest part of the immune system and the body's first line of defense, the skin. Vitamin E protects the skin from free radical damage caused by lifestyle factors such as the sun, smoking, and pollution, amongst other toxins. At the same time, folate is a vital nutrient for DNA repair. Vitamin C helps heal injuries through cell and tissue repair, and it supports collagen production, which provides strength and structure to the middle layer of the skin to allow new cells to grow.

A strong immune system can prevent and treat illnesses and infections. Incorporating watercress into your diet is a natural way to strengthen the immune system and raw consumption is the best way to absorb the nutrients from this power-packed superfood. Because of watercress's high Vitamin K content - 106% of your daily recommended dosage - always consult your physician before regularly changing your health routine.

