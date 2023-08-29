EIV Capital Hires Experienced Energy PE Partner, Gary Levin

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / EIV Capital, LLC ("EIV Capital") announced today that Gary Levin has joined the firm as Partner in its Houston office. Gary brings two decades of energy private equity investment experience to EIV Capital. He was most recently a Partner at Ares Management in Los Angeles and was previously with Blackstone as a Managing Director in the private equity group in New York. In his new role, Gary will be actively involved in firm strategy and responsible for originating and stewarding investments across EIV Capital's areas of focus.









Patti Melcher, EIV Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner, said, "We are delighted to welcome Gary to the firm's partnership. Gary is a very experienced investor, having spent two decades investing across the energy value chain. Gary's diverse skill set and solid reputation within the industry will provide the EIV team with valuable investment insights and opportunities, and he will also be a great mentor for our investment team."

Further, David Finan, EIV Capital Managing Partner, said, "Gary's depth of experience and network strengthens our ability to be great partners for the companies we invest in. His added leadership helps us to continue building a best-in-class energy investment manager."

"I am excited the join the EIV Capital team," said Gary Levin. "EIV's ability to invest across all facets of the rapidly changing energy industry, combined with a unique organization that prioritizes diverse perspectives throughout the investment process, is what attracted me to the firm. Energy capital markets continue to be inefficient, and EIV is well positioned to capitalize on differentiated opportunities that will be enabled by the global energy transition."

About EIV Capital

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on investments in businesses which create value through infrastructure, innovation or efficiency. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, visit www.eivcapital.com.

