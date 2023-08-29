New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Onix announced today that it has received the prestigious 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Healthcare & Life Sciences. They're recognized for industry-leading thought leadership as well as for creating compelling solutions that made a significant impact in Healthcare.

Onix was recognized for their considerable achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint clients automate workflows, gain actionable and valuable insights from their data, and deliver an enhanced patient and customer experience. As one of just a few approved Google Cloud partners for Medical Imaging Suite, Digital Pathology Application Suite, and Google Cloud for BioTech, Onix helps clients take full advantage of cloud technology to significantly improve patient care.







"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Onix as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Onix has performed a wide-range of innovative work with industry-leading customers. At a leading cancer research institution, Onix enabled researchers to more effectively use Google Cloud to help advance their discovery efforts while providing cost management for Terra.bio. At a leading biotech research company, Onix managed the adoption of Google Workspace for enhanced collaboration and developed data infrastructures for their customers. At a Contract Research Organization Laboratory, Onix refactored data structures with Document AI to achieve a more than 10x reduction in time and resources.

Most notably, in collaboration with caregivers at a leading non-profit medical center, Onix developed an application that guides optimal prescription recommendations for children with ADHD. Onix aggregated, analyzed, and visualized two decades of patient data to enable the program to scale from 2,500 patients per year up to 25,000.

"Our ADHD innovation makes physician's monitoring of stimulant titration for children with ADHD extraordinarily more efficient, saving time in ease of treatment. Thank you for your commitment to our work as it is equal to our own vision in patient care," Program Director.

"We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud for our industry-leading work for Healthcare and Life Sciences. Onix HCLS cloud experts, led by Ron Rerko, a 35 year veteran in healthcare, have a hands-on understanding of the challenges that exist in this industry and a proven track record of helping organizations overcome them," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. "We want to be the most trusted partner for our clients to make a difference in improving care and outcomes for patients."

Onix has nine pre-packaged offerings designed to make it easy to effectively and efficiently leverage cloud, ranging from Risk Assessments, Cost and Data Infrastructure Optimization, and Healthcare API Accelerators. Learn more here.

