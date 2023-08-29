Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001
GIGABYTE announces Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards for Intel's next-gen processors

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards. The Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards are built to drive the DDR5 memory faster and take Intel's next-gen processors to the next level of performance. The lineup also comes with a variety of upgraded features, from new DIY-friendly innovations, the efficient overall thermal design, Ultra Durable reinforcements, to the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support.


The Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards are engineered to achieve the best-in-class DDR5 overclocking compatibility of up to XMP 8200 MT/s or higher, delivering lightning-fast memory performance across the board. Users can also reliably auto boost their DDR5 modules through the BIOS with ease. Furthermore, AORUS has exclusively partnered with HWiNFO to introduce a memory timing readout application, for OC enthusiasts to tweak the performance at their wills.

Following the previous success of the EZ-Latch designs on PCIe and M.2 slots, AORUS now introduces a new M.2 EZ-Latch Click to the collections of DIY-friendly innovations. The M.2 EZ-Latch Click enables screwless removal and mounting of the enlarged M.2 heatsink, and thus makes the M.2 SSD swap easier than ever. The BIOS is also redesigned as user-centered and rebranded "UC BIOS", featuring a more intuitive user experience with customizable Quick Access function. DIY enthusiasts can now build effortlessly with the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards.

To unleash the next-gen performance requires a robust VRM power design, and that's where the VRM Thermal Armor and the M.2 Thermal Guard step in and keep your system cool while running fast. The X Gen motherboards are reinforced with Ultra Durable technology to ensure long-lasting reliability, and the new PCIe UD Slot X offers 10 times stronger load-bearing capacity to provide extra protection for graphics cards.

Catering to diverse segments of the gaming community, the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards offer 7 featured models. The flagship XTREME X is well-equipped with top-tier components in every aspect, while the MASTER X easily handles every performance-demanding task. The PRO X comes in a unique sleek white shroud, perfect for those wanting to build an aesthetically pleasing gaming system. The ELITE X offers DIY beginners a smart choice to build and go for an elite level of gaming.

For in-depth information about the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards and their unparalleled support for Intel's next-gen processors, please visit https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z790_X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193501/GIGABYTE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-z790-aorus-x-gen-motherboards-for-intels-next-gen-processors-301909226.html

