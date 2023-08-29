Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XG | ISIN: CNE1000002J7 | Ticker-Symbol: C6G
Tradegate
29.08.23
17:36 Uhr
0,929 Euro
+0,034
+3,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9150,91917:43
0,9100,92917:43
Dow Jones News
29.08.2023 | 17:13
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announces 2023 Interim -2-

DJ COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announces 2023 Interim Results 

EQS Newswire / 29/08/2023 / 22:42 UTC+8 
Press Release 
 
 
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announced 2023 Interim Results 
 
(29 August 2023, Shanghai) COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. ("COSCO SHIPPING Holdings" or "the Company", SSE: 601919; 
HKEx: 1919) today announced its 2023 interim results. 
 
For the year to date, the container shipping market has faced new challenges such as weak demand, global supply chains 
restructuring and stricter green regulation. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has adhered to the "customer-centric" principle 
and accelerated the digital, intelligent and green low-carbon transformation. It continuously improved customer service 
quality and strengthened cost control, striving to stabilize its profit through various measures so as to actively 
fulfilling the role of delivering return to shareholders. 
 
   -- During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved EBIT of RMB24.7 billion. It realized a net profit of 
  RMB19.68 billion, of which the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company was approximately 
  RMB16.56 billion. 
   -- The Company actively promoted the digital transformation of its supply chain and made remarkable 
  progress, thereby laying a solid foundation for it to withstand the cyclical fluctuations of the container shipping 
  industry. It is the first time for the Company to disclose the revenue of supply chain excluded shipping charge, 
  which is RMB14.5 billion, accounting for 16.4% of the revenue from the container shipping businesss, representing a 
  year-on-year increase of 8.2 percentage points. 
   -- During the Reporting Period, the Company's operating costs decreased by 35.82% year-on-year, reflecting 
  its operational leadership in cost control capabilities. 
   -- As at the end of 30 June 2023, the Company's asset-liability ratio was 48.56%, down aproximately 2 
  percentage points from the end of last year. Its financial structure has been continuously optimized. 
   -- Based on the 2022-2024 shareholder dividend reward program of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, and taking into 
  account the sustainable development and shareholder returns, the board of directors recommended the distribution of 
  a cash dividend of RMB0.51 (including tax) per share to all shareholders for the first half of 2023. It is expected 
  that the total cash dividend payment will amount to RMB8.247 billion (including tax), which is approximately 50% of 
  the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the first half of 2023. 
   -- In order to maintain the Company's value and shareholder rights and enhance investors' confidence, and 
  after taking into account the factors such as the Company's financial position, future development needs and 
  reasonable valuation, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings plans to repurchase 30 million to 60 million A-shares of the Company 
  at the price not exceeding RMB12.29 per share. After the shares repurchase, all the shares repurchased will be 
  cancelled and the registered capital will be reduced accordingly. In addition to repurchasing its A-shares, the 
  Company also plans to implement H-share repurchase porgram within the general authorization framework approved by 
  shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the 2023 First A-share Class General Meeting, and the 2023 First 
  H-share Class General Meeting. The Company expects that the total number of A-share and H-share shares that can be 
  repurchased as of 14 February 2024 will not exceed 215 million shares. 
 
In the first half of 2023, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings steadily promoted its global development, supply chain construction, 
digital intelligence and green low-carbon transformation, which to some extent alleviated the downward pressure on the 
industry. 
 
New progress in the development of global layout. Since the beginning of this year, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has put a 
number of new 20,000-TEU containerships into operation. Its shipping capacity thus steadily increased to approximately 
2.91 million TEUs, further consolidating its market leadership in capacity. With the changes in the global trade 
pattern, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has further strengthened its development in emerging markets, regional markets and 
third-country markets. While consolidating the shipping service network from China to South Asia, Southeast Asia and 
South America , it rolled out biweekly routes in Australia and New Zealand and the routes from Northwest Europe / the 
Mediterranean to the south coast of South America, thereby expanding the coverage of its core container shipping 
services. COSCO SHIPPING Port, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, also closely pays a attention to opportunities 
in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, hence creating development synergy with the 
global network of the Company's fleet. As for the channel construction, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings continued to increase 
the density of its port calls at Yangpu Port and Beibu Gulf Port in Hainan, strengthened various sea-rail intermodel 
transportation services such as the Western China land-sea trade corridor and the China-Europe Sea-Rail Express to 
facilitate international trade. 
 
Latest development of full chain services construction. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings actively promoted the integration of 
modern service industry with advanced manufacturing industry and modern agriculture, further extended the entire 
container supply chain. The Company provided customized and personalized full chain solutions for leaders in emerging 
industries and strategic cooperative customers. The shipping volume of lithium batteries, photovoltaic and goods for 
cross-border e-commerce customers bucked the trend and sustained growth, and the vehicle export business was thriving. 
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings was committed to serving medium, small and micro customers, providing digital, standardized and 
efficient full chain services for them. The Company took advantage of our rich global resources to carry out trailer 
business in North America, developed warehousing and distribution business in Europe. The Company's supply chain 
services in South America, Southeast Asia and other regions have seen phenomenal growth. And the full chain services 
began to take shape. 
 
The upgrading of digital intelligence gathered momentum. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings rode on the industry trend to actively 
promote digital and intelligent transformation. It continuously strengthened the capability of service innovation and 
value creation. As for the building of digital supply chain platform, the "one-stop" customer portal was successfully 
launched, and the Shanghai Digital Intelligence Customs Platform was smoothly developed. The e-commerce platform Syncon 
Hub has successively launched a series of innovative integrated digital supply chain products, such as "Talent 
Pegasus+" and "HiAmerica Delivery", to meet different market flows and customers in different industries. On the 
business information system construction, the Trailer Management System (TMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) 
were steadily promoted and implemented, and the intelligentization and visualization level of the full chain business 
continued to improve. In terms of innovative technology application, the scopes of blockchain electronic bills of 
lading and paperless delivery applications have been expanded to various areas, and the application scenarios were 
constantly enriched. They helped improve container shipping efficiency and customer experience, drive industry 
innovation and development, and the development of digital ecosystem. 
 
New steps to promote green and low-carbon transformation. Since the beginning of this year, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has 
closely followed the progress in legislative process and requirements of international and domestic green shipping 
regulations, which provided important basis for route design, charter planning, and fuel supply security. The 
construction of twelve 24,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships ordered by the Company has started; and the world's 
first 700 TEU electric container vessel used in inland waterways was planned to be delivered to the Company for 
operation within the year. All the onshore power facilities which should be built at the ports of COSCO SHIPPING Port 
were completed, and all of its berths have access to onshore power supply. The development of electric unmanned trucks, 
photovoltaic power generation at the port area, the conversion from oil to electricity, and the transformation towards 
hybrid power went ahead smoothly, whereby further enhancing the Company's green development. At the same time, COSCO 
SHIPPING Holdings actively participated in the construction of green methanol supply chain system of COSCO SHIPPING 
Group, and conducted in-depth research on the biofuel market to provide support for the green and low-carbon 
transformation. 
 
Looking ahead to the second half of the year, both of opportunities and challenges lie ahead in the global container 
market. New opportunities are emerging from the steady recovery of the Chinese economy, the rebound in freight rates on 
major routes in Europe and America, and new environmental regulations to promote the scrapping of old vessels. On the 
other hand, there are also various challenges derived from the evolution of the global economic and trade landscape, 
the inflationary pressure in Europe and America, and massive delivery of newly-built vessels. At the same time, 
customers have higher expectations for the low-carbon and more digitalized container shipping supply chain. 
 
In this regard, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings will adhere to the mission of creating a "global digital supply chain operation 
and investment platform with primary focus on container shipping", accelerate the development of resource layout for 
its global supply chain, promote technological innovation and digital transformation, implement the concept of green, 
low-carbon, and sustainable development, deepen lean management and cost control, and strive to provide low-carbon,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 10:42 ET (14:42 GMT)

DJ COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announces 2023 Interim -2- 

intelligent and reliable container supply chain solutions to global customers, thereby building an efficient, smooth 
and safe circulation system for the world trade, providing better services to customers and creating greater value for 
shareholders. 
 
 
About COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. 
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. ("COSCO SHIPPING Holdings", Stock Code: 601919.SH; 01919.HK) is the listed company 
controlled by China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 
2005 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2007. 
The Company focuses on container shipping and terminal operations. As at 30 June 2023, the Company operates a total 
fleet capacity of 474 ships and aproximately 2.91 million TEUs through its wholly-owned subsidiary COSCO SHIPPING Lines 
and its holding subsidiary Oriental Overseas International, COSCO SHIPPING Ports, another subsidiary of the Company, 
operates a total of 224 container berths in 38 ports worldwide, with designed processing capacity of 141 million TEUs 
annually. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is committed to become a top-tier integrated container shipping service provider with 
its continuing efforts to build up a global network, provide customers with comprehensive solutions and create greater 
returns for shareholders. 
 
File: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announces 2023 Interim Results 
29/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 10:42 ET (14:42 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.