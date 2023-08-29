Bila Solar - a Singapore-based developer of glassless, frameless PV modules - has announced plans to invest about $35 million to renovate a factory in Indianapolis, Indiana.From pv magazine USA The newly launched Bila Solar has announced plans to open a solar module factory in Indianapolis, Indiana. It said it will produce 1 GW of glassless, frameless solar modules per year. Bila Solar plans to renovate a facility spanning an area of 150,000 square feet (13,935 square meters) and expects to employ 240 people once the plant is fully operational. It said it will begin production in the summer of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...