Nanterre, 29 August 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2023

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes 0.0% +1.8% Light vehicles -0.1% +2.2% Heavy vehicles +0.5% -1.0%

VINCI Autoroutes' traffic across all types of vehicles remained stable throughout July.

Year-to-date figures for the first seven months are up, despite a slight slowdown in heavy vehicle traffic mainly due to calendar effects (one less working day in 2023 compared with 2022).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports2 +21.3% -3.6% +33.1% -8.2% Portugal (ANA) +13% +11% +25% +12% United Kingdom +17% -5.2% +33% -14% France +9.9% -17% +17% -18% Serbia +27% +23% +47% +25% Mexico (OMA) +17% +17% +20% +14% United States of America -2.3% -8.5% +2.3% -4.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +9.3% +22% +14% +15% Costa Rica +4.7% +39% +15% +27% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +26% -4.5% +27% -10% Brazil +7.1% -5.3% -0.2% -5.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +85% -20% x2.2 -26% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +72% -57% x3.2 -59% Cabo Verde +8.9% -6.3% +26% -9.2%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2Traffic including the seven airports of Cabo Verde that have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

Passenger traffic through airports managed by VINCI Airports continued to pick up in July, reaching 96.4% of 2019 levels.

The situation still differs somewhat across the different geographic regions:

Very strong in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico and Central America

Slightly down in the UK, Brazil, Chile and the US

Down more significantly in France and Japan





Excluding Asian airports, traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports4 +14.3% -6.2% +16.7% -10.2% Portugal (ANA) +8.6% +5.6% +15% +5.4% United Kingdom +16% -1.1% +30% -9.1% France +7.8% -24% +7.4% -27% Serbia +17% +13% +28% +14% Mexico (OMA) +8.8% -8.8% +6.3% -10% United States of America +7.1% -2.0% -0.9% -4.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +12% +8.0% +14% +9.4% Costa Rica +8.6% +35% +4.6% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +20% -9.5% +20% -14% Brazil +29% +16% -5.4% -1.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) +25% -11% +30% -15% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +60% -57% x2.3 -56% Cabo Verde +3.2% -18% +15% -18%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements including the seven airports of Cabo Verde that have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

