Italian researchers have compared the performance of hydrogen and electric buses in northern Italy, while DNV has released its guidelines to validate claims related to low-carbon renewable hydrogen and ammonia attributes.Eurac Research scientists have analyzed data from 21 fuel cell electric buses (FCEB) and battery electric buses (BEB) in Italy, comparing efficiency, consumption, temperature sensitivity, distances, and cost. The team has found that the Solaris Urbino 12 FCEB model covered the maximum distance (300 km), followed by Solaris Urbino 12 Electric BEB (279 km), Mercedes O530 Citaro ...

