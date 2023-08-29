Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.08.2023 | 18:06
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 551.560p. The highest price paid per share was 559.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 547.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,219,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,836,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

612

551.00

08:12:00

901

551.00

08:12:00

1445

550.40

08:12:07

1446

550.00

08:14:22

1280

550.60

08:16:40

1346

549.80

08:19:42

1232

550.40

08:26:22

1305

552.00

08:31:02

230

552.00

08:31:02

311

552.00

08:31:02

711

552.00

08:31:02

197

552.60

08:34:05

1148

552.60

08:34:05

558

552.40

08:36:52

697

552.40

08:36:52

1299

551.00

08:40:01

1311

550.80

08:44:03

174

550.80

08:44:03

1100

550.40

08:47:09

225

550.40

08:47:09

67

550.40

08:47:09

1344

549.20

08:54:20

1469

547.80

09:03:30

10

547.80

09:03:30

600

547.80

09:03:30

1

547.80

09:03:30

767

547.80

09:03:30

82

547.60

09:06:55

1100

547.60

09:06:55

94

547.60

09:06:55

510

547.80

09:09:25

937

547.80

09:09:25

1385

548.80

09:19:14

1100

549.40

09:24:08

389

549.40

09:24:08

1432

549.20

09:24:15

64

549.20

09:24:15

1100

548.40

09:38:09

249

548.40

09:38:09

1299

547.40

09:39:49

1262

547.20

09:47:25

1513

547.00

09:51:57

701

547.20

09:58:30

727

547.20

09:58:30

773

548.40

10:09:32

742

548.40

10:09:32

312

548.20

10:12:33

939

548.20

10:12:33

1525

548.00

10:16:01

1446

548.00

10:16:55

258

547.60

10:19:02

998

547.60

10:19:02

822

548.20

10:30:59

417

548.20

10:30:59

274

548.20

10:30:59

1503

549.20

10:42:25

1287

549.80

10:52:40

1158

549.80

10:52:40

138

549.80

10:52:40

1310

549.60

10:59:53

410

550.00

11:11:40

1154

550.00

11:11:40

222

549.80

11:12:40

263

549.80

11:12:40

837

549.80

11:12:40

1273

549.80

11:19:17

145

549.80

11:19:17

535

550.40

11:26:20

966

550.40

11:26:20

902

550.60

11:34:48

586

550.60

11:34:48

1403

550.20

11:50:15

1513

550.60

12:02:00

249

550.80

12:08:20

909

550.80

12:08:22

1288

551.00

12:12:10

232

550.80

12:12:19

989

550.80

12:16:32

494

550.80

12:16:32

634

550.60

12:27:03

631

550.60

12:27:03

193

550.80

12:35:16

1325

550.80

12:35:16

1321

550.60

12:44:20

106

550.60

12:44:20

98

550.80

12:57:18

234

550.80

12:57:18

99

550.80

12:57:18

1067

550.80

12:57:18

827

550.80

13:02:52

290

550.80

13:02:52

247

550.80

13:02:52

81

550.80

13:02:52

1437

551.80

13:11:24

1404

551.80

13:14:28

425

551.60

13:21:03

9

551.60

13:21:03

34

551.60

13:21:03

140

551.60

13:21:03

792

551.60

13:23:51

573

551.60

13:23:51

1440

550.40

13:28:01

1344

550.60

13:32:48

66

550.60

13:32:48

1332

550.40

13:34:05

1092

549.60

13:40:20

152

549.60

13:40:20

217

549.60

13:40:20

1300

549.80

13:44:21

1453

549.60

13:46:42

102

549.60

13:52:09

359

549.60

13:52:09

103

549.60

13:52:09

1382

549.40

13:53:15

479

549.20

13:58:31

989

549.20

13:58:31

551

549.20

14:02:03

779

549.20

14:02:03

1246

549.20

14:04:00

1471

549.40

14:09:52

107

549.20

14:16:14

1307

549.20

14:16:14

841

548.60

14:22:09

675

548.60

14:22:09

600

548.80

14:30:10

832

548.80

14:30:10

601

548.60

14:30:10

538

548.40

14:30:17

200

548.40

14:30:17

300

548.40

14:30:21

300

548.40

14:30:22

124

548.40

14:30:22

602

548.80

14:32:06

258

548.80

14:32:06

36

548.80

14:32:08

600

548.80

14:32:08

1294

549.00

14:33:23

472

549.60

14:35:52

978

549.60

14:35:52

963

549.80

14:37:43

410

549.80

14:37:43

277

550.00

14:37:43

600

550.00

14:37:43

602

550.00

14:37:43

382

550.00

14:37:43

3

550.40

14:43:09

87

550.40

14:43:09

602

550.40

14:43:09

1028

550.20

14:43:27

460

550.20

14:43:27

1

551.40

14:45:59

1525

551.40

14:47:32

1434

551.40

14:48:40

1394

551.40

14:48:40

1300

551.80

14:54:00

772

551.60

14:54:22

185

551.60

14:54:22

141

551.60

14:54:22

226

551.60

14:54:22

1254

551.20

14:56:28

30

553.00

15:02:05

1668

553.00

15:02:05

155

552.80

15:02:07

1425

552.80

15:02:07

1689

553.60

15:06:48

602

553.60

15:09:06

597

553.40

15:10:09

835

553.40

15:10:09

1350

553.40

15:10:09

1090

553.20

15:11:27

285

553.20

15:11:27

113

553.20

15:14:22

1288

553.20

15:14:22

97

553.20

15:14:22

969

554.20

15:18:11

166

554.20

15:18:11

236

554.20

15:18:11

1528

553.80

15:20:51

1387

555.40

15:26:30

363

555.20

15:27:55

947

555.60

15:29:43

499

555.60

15:29:43

550

555.60

15:29:43

925

555.80

15:30:33

530

555.80

15:30:33

154

556.40

15:35:56

344

556.40

15:35:56

1100

556.40

15:35:56

14

556.40

15:35:56

1406

556.20

15:37:06

1473

556.00

15:38:02

854

556.40

15:40:44

531

556.40

15:40:44

441

556.60

15:45:02

814

556.60

15:45:02

1304

556.80

15:46:23

245

556.80

15:48:18

1134

556.80

15:48:18

1337

557.20

15:53:13

422

556.80

15:54:54

600

556.80

15:54:54

431

556.80

15:54:54

1351

556.40

15:58:35

1

557.40

16:01:39

4

557.40

16:01:39

600

557.40

16:01:56

602

557.40

16:01:56

288

557.40

16:01:56

1271

557.40

16:03:05

42

557.20

16:06:49

602

557.20

16:06:49

600

557.20

16:06:49

547

557.20

16:06:49

1488

557.40

16:08:08

113

557.20

16:11:08

758

557.20

16:11:08

641

557.20

16:11:08

320

557.80

16:13:50

1489

558.20

16:15:03

394

558.40

16:15:03

1494

558.60

16:19:46

1519

558.60

16:21:02

811

559.20

16:22:37


