Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
29 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 551.560p. The highest price paid per share was 559.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 547.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,219,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,836,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
612
551.00
08:12:00
901
551.00
08:12:00
1445
550.40
08:12:07
1446
550.00
08:14:22
1280
550.60
08:16:40
1346
549.80
08:19:42
1232
550.40
08:26:22
1305
552.00
08:31:02
230
552.00
08:31:02
311
552.00
08:31:02
711
552.00
08:31:02
197
552.60
08:34:05
1148
552.60
08:34:05
558
552.40
08:36:52
697
552.40
08:36:52
1299
551.00
08:40:01
1311
550.80
08:44:03
174
550.80
08:44:03
1100
550.40
08:47:09
225
550.40
08:47:09
67
550.40
08:47:09
1344
549.20
08:54:20
1469
547.80
09:03:30
10
547.80
09:03:30
600
547.80
09:03:30
1
547.80
09:03:30
767
547.80
09:03:30
82
547.60
09:06:55
1100
547.60
09:06:55
94
547.60
09:06:55
510
547.80
09:09:25
937
547.80
09:09:25
1385
548.80
09:19:14
1100
549.40
09:24:08
389
549.40
09:24:08
1432
549.20
09:24:15
64
549.20
09:24:15
1100
548.40
09:38:09
249
548.40
09:38:09
1299
547.40
09:39:49
1262
547.20
09:47:25
1513
547.00
09:51:57
701
547.20
09:58:30
727
547.20
09:58:30
773
548.40
10:09:32
742
548.40
10:09:32
312
548.20
10:12:33
939
548.20
10:12:33
1525
548.00
10:16:01
1446
548.00
10:16:55
258
547.60
10:19:02
998
547.60
10:19:02
822
548.20
10:30:59
417
548.20
10:30:59
274
548.20
10:30:59
1503
549.20
10:42:25
1287
549.80
10:52:40
1158
549.80
10:52:40
138
549.80
10:52:40
1310
549.60
10:59:53
410
550.00
11:11:40
1154
550.00
11:11:40
222
549.80
11:12:40
263
549.80
11:12:40
837
549.80
11:12:40
1273
549.80
11:19:17
145
549.80
11:19:17
535
550.40
11:26:20
966
550.40
11:26:20
902
550.60
11:34:48
586
550.60
11:34:48
1403
550.20
11:50:15
1513
550.60
12:02:00
249
550.80
12:08:20
909
550.80
12:08:22
1288
551.00
12:12:10
232
550.80
12:12:19
989
550.80
12:16:32
494
550.80
12:16:32
634
550.60
12:27:03
631
550.60
12:27:03
193
550.80
12:35:16
1325
550.80
12:35:16
1321
550.60
12:44:20
106
550.60
12:44:20
98
550.80
12:57:18
234
550.80
12:57:18
99
550.80
12:57:18
1067
550.80
12:57:18
827
550.80
13:02:52
290
550.80
13:02:52
247
550.80
13:02:52
81
550.80
13:02:52
1437
551.80
13:11:24
1404
551.80
13:14:28
425
551.60
13:21:03
9
551.60
13:21:03
34
551.60
13:21:03
140
551.60
13:21:03
792
551.60
13:23:51
573
551.60
13:23:51
1440
550.40
13:28:01
1344
550.60
13:32:48
66
550.60
13:32:48
1332
550.40
13:34:05
1092
549.60
13:40:20
152
549.60
13:40:20
217
549.60
13:40:20
1300
549.80
13:44:21
1453
549.60
13:46:42
102
549.60
13:52:09
359
549.60
13:52:09
103
549.60
13:52:09
1382
549.40
13:53:15
479
549.20
13:58:31
989
549.20
13:58:31
551
549.20
14:02:03
779
549.20
14:02:03
1246
549.20
14:04:00
1471
549.40
14:09:52
107
549.20
14:16:14
1307
549.20
14:16:14
841
548.60
14:22:09
675
548.60
14:22:09
600
548.80
14:30:10
832
548.80
14:30:10
601
548.60
14:30:10
538
548.40
14:30:17
200
548.40
14:30:17
300
548.40
14:30:21
300
548.40
14:30:22
124
548.40
14:30:22
602
548.80
14:32:06
258
548.80
14:32:06
36
548.80
14:32:08
600
548.80
14:32:08
1294
549.00
14:33:23
472
549.60
14:35:52
978
549.60
14:35:52
963
549.80
14:37:43
410
549.80
14:37:43
277
550.00
14:37:43
600
550.00
14:37:43
602
550.00
14:37:43
382
550.00
14:37:43
3
550.40
14:43:09
87
550.40
14:43:09
602
550.40
14:43:09
1028
550.20
14:43:27
460
550.20
14:43:27
1
551.40
14:45:59
1525
551.40
14:47:32
1434
551.40
14:48:40
1394
551.40
14:48:40
1300
551.80
14:54:00
772
551.60
14:54:22
185
551.60
14:54:22
141
551.60
14:54:22
226
551.60
14:54:22
1254
551.20
14:56:28
30
553.00
15:02:05
1668
553.00
15:02:05
155
552.80
15:02:07
1425
552.80
15:02:07
1689
553.60
15:06:48
602
553.60
15:09:06
597
553.40
15:10:09
835
553.40
15:10:09
1350
553.40
15:10:09
1090
553.20
15:11:27
285
553.20
15:11:27
113
553.20
15:14:22
1288
553.20
15:14:22
97
553.20
15:14:22
969
554.20
15:18:11
166
554.20
15:18:11
236
554.20
15:18:11
1528
553.80
15:20:51
1387
555.40
15:26:30
363
555.20
15:27:55
947
555.60
15:29:43
499
555.60
15:29:43
550
555.60
15:29:43
925
555.80
15:30:33
530
555.80
15:30:33
154
556.40
15:35:56
344
556.40
15:35:56
1100
556.40
15:35:56
14
556.40
15:35:56
1406
556.20
15:37:06
1473
556.00
15:38:02
854
556.40
15:40:44
531
556.40
15:40:44
441
556.60
15:45:02
814
556.60
15:45:02
1304
556.80
15:46:23
245
556.80
15:48:18
1134
556.80
15:48:18
1337
557.20
15:53:13
422
556.80
15:54:54
600
556.80
15:54:54
431
556.80
15:54:54
1351
556.40
15:58:35
1
557.40
16:01:39
4
557.40
16:01:39
600
557.40
16:01:56
602
557.40
16:01:56
288
557.40
16:01:56
1271
557.40
16:03:05
42
557.20
16:06:49
602
557.20
16:06:49
600
557.20
16:06:49
547
557.20
16:06:49
1488
557.40
16:08:08
113
557.20
16:11:08
758
557.20
16:11:08
641
557.20
16:11:08
320
557.80
16:13:50
1489
558.20
16:15:03
394
558.40
16:15:03
1494
558.60
16:19:46
1519
558.60
16:21:02
811
559.20
16:22:37