The Beliz Law Firm Offering a Free Labor Day Ride to Those Celebrating in Long Beach

Free Rideshare Reimbursements to Combat Drunk Driving

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / In an effort to curb drunk driving this Labor Day, The Beliz Law Firm is offering a free ride in Long Beach over the holiday weekend. This sober ride campaign is available to anyone of legal drinking age who plans to be out drinking and needs a ride home.

Labor Day Accident Statistics

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), Labor Day is one of the deadliest holidays in the U.S. when it comes to drunk driving. Based on data from 2020, the NSC found that 38% of accident fatalities during Labor Day weekend involved an alcohol-impaired driver. In total, there were nearly 500 traffic-related fatalities during Labor Day in 2020.

How to Participate in the Free Labor Day Ride Campaign

To receive a free ride this Labor Day Weekend, applicants must use a ride-sharing service or taxi to take a one-way ride to a safe destination within Long Beach, CA. After taking that ride, applicants just need to submit a copy of their receipt and driver's license as well as their PayPal email address through the submission form found on this page: https://www.belizlaw.com/community/get-home-safe/

Applicants should also keep in mind that the following rules and conditions apply:

Valid for a single one-way trip;

Applicant must be 21 years of age or older;

Only one reimbursement per household;

Maximum reimbursement is $30 including a 10% tip;

Requests must be received within seven days of the end date;

Only the first 500 requests will receive reimbursement; and

Rides must be taken between 8:00 PM on September 1, 2023, and 10:00 AM on September 4, 2023.

Anyone who has questions about the rules and regulations of the free Labor Day ride campaign can contact The Beliz Law Firm for more information.

