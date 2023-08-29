Report: San Francisco Ranked as #1 City for Filipino Food in the USA, According to New Study by Price of Meat

San Francisco has been crowned the top city for Filipino food, with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Honolulu, San Jose, and Houston rounding out the top 10. The comprehensive study surveyed all top 100 U.S. metro areas for Filipino restaurants, food awards, customer interest, and Jollibee locations to find the metro areas with the most consistent quality and quantity of Filipino food in the USA.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Price of Meat has released its latest report highlighting the 20 best cities for Filipino food in the United States. San Francisco has been crowned the top city, with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Honolulu, San Jose, and Houston rounding out the top 10.





20 Best Cities for Filipino Food in the USA

This image shows the 20 Best Cities for Filipino Food in the USA based on restaurants, awards, interest, and Jollibee locations.





The report is based on a comprehensive analysis of various factors including the number of Filipino restaurants, Filipino food award nominations, presence of Filipino fast food Jollibee locations, and the metro area's affinity for Filipino cuisine. The results underline the growing popularity of Filipino food across the country, and especially in these top-ranking cities.

Seattle, Las Vegas, and Honolulu also showed strong performances in the rankings, demonstrating a high per capita consumption of Filipino food. These cities boast a significant number of highly rated Filipino restaurants and a thriving community that appreciates and supports the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine.

"This report is not just about recognizing the best cities for Filipino food. It's also about celebrating the cultural diversity that makes our nation's food scene so vibrant and unique," added Robert Greene from Price of Meat.

Price of Meat encourages food enthusiasts and culinary tourists to explore these cities and experience firsthand the depth and breadth of Filipino cuisine available. From traditional dishes like Adobo and Sinigang to innovative fusion creations, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Explore the full report of the 20 Best Cities for Filipino Food in the USA, along with links to the full data set and high-resolution graphics at https://www.priceofmeat.com/17042/best-cities-for-filipino-food/

