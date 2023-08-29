NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Henkel

Henkel believes education is the key to unlocking opportunity and supporting those efforts is part of delivering on our purpose of being pioneers for the good of generations. For 42 years now, the Henkel Scholarship Program has helped hundreds of children of Henkel employees pursue their career dreams. The program has provided more than $2.7 million in awards to over 870 students through Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

"I am honored and grateful to be chosen as a recipient for the Henkel Scholarship," said Liz Napier, daughter of Bob Napier, Key Account Manager for Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "I will be starting at Washington and Lee University this year, and the money provided by the Henkel Scholarship helps my family pay for my education and allows me to focus on my education, studies abroad, and internship opportunities in the future."

The 22 students receiving the scholarship this year embody Henkel's purpose to be pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They have excelled in their educational endeavors and shown themselves to be leaders at school and in the community. Congratulations to this year's recipients!

Learn more about Henkel's 2023 scholarship recipients here.

