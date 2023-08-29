Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2023 | 18:50
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel's 2023 Scholarship Recipients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Henkel

Henkel believes education is the key to unlocking opportunity and supporting those efforts is part of delivering on our purpose of being pioneers for the good of generations. For 42 years now, the Henkel Scholarship Program has helped hundreds of children of Henkel employees pursue their career dreams. The program has provided more than $2.7 million in awards to over 870 students through Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

"I am honored and grateful to be chosen as a recipient for the Henkel Scholarship," said Liz Napier, daughter of Bob Napier, Key Account Manager for Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "I will be starting at Washington and Lee University this year, and the money provided by the Henkel Scholarship helps my family pay for my education and allows me to focus on my education, studies abroad, and internship opportunities in the future."

The 22 students receiving the scholarship this year embody Henkel's purpose to be pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They have excelled in their educational endeavors and shown themselves to be leaders at school and in the community. Congratulations to this year's recipients!

Learn more about Henkel's 2023 scholarship recipients here.

Henkel, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778057/Henkels-2023-Scholarship-Recipients

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.