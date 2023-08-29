Empowering the Trades: The Home Depot Expands Path to Pro Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / The Home Depot

As September approaches and we enter Workforce Development Month, The Home Depot is proudly reinforcing its commitment to the skilled trades industry. Its nationwide initiative, Path to Pro, seeks to bridge the gap between the growing demand for trades jobs and the shortage of skilled labor.

Launched in 2021, Path to Pro has provided skilled trades resources, trades training and career networking opportunities through PathtoPro.com, the Skills Program and the Network. These are all part of the company's larger initiatives to help address the growing skilled labor shortage in the U.S. and build the next generation of skilled trades professionals. Path to Pro has been newly translated to Spanish to expand its reach and impact.

PathtoPro.com

This site includes a resource library available in English and Spanish, containing educational how-to guides and video content, training opportunities and a variety of information on different career paths. Its goal is to help individuals better understand the career potential in the skilled trades, while also helping them navigate the registration process for the Skills Program and Network.

Path to Pro Skills Program

This program offers free introductory trades training, available in English and Spanish, for those interested in pursuing or growing a career in the skilled trades. Participants can take advantage of on-demand content that gives them the necessary training?to secure?entry level positions in skilled trades?career paths, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, drywall and painting.

Path to Pro Network

This jobseeker marketplace was created to connect skilled tradespeople to hiring trades professionals in the construction and home improvement industries. Skilled trades jobseekers can utilize digital and downloadable guides, available in English and Spanish. These guides help them create a profile, upload their resume and add photos of their work to connect with The Home Depot's Pro customers looking to hire in their local area.

"We know that 94% of The Home Depot's Pro customers have a hard time finding skilled workers. We developed Path to Pro to help build the next generation of trades professionals by providing them with the resources and training they need to build a successful career," says Hector Padilla, executive vice president of outside sales and service at The Home Depot. "We're thrilled by the program's performance over the past two years and remain committed to meeting the needs of the skilled trades industry by making these opportunities accessible to even more jobseekers."

Path to Pro has registered more than 8,000 people for the Skills Program. The Path to Pro Network has introduced more than 12,000 jobseekers to millions of The Home Depot's Pro customers nationwide and has provided exclusive access to more than 2,200 jobs. To learn more about Path to Pro, visit PathtoPro.com.

