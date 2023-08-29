Duke Energy Partners with Local Nonprofits to Distribute Fans to Help Seniors, Low-income Customers Beat Summer Heat

PLAINFIELD, IND. / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Summer temperatures often mean customers are looking for ways to beat the heat and Duke Energy is working with local nonprofit agencies to distribute critical relief for residents in need. The Duke Energy Foundation is contributing more than $90,000 to 15 organizations across the state to help purchase and distribute fans to older adults and low-income households.

"Indiana summers can be extremely hot, with August bringing some of the warmest days of the year," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "A simple fan can make a difference in avoiding heat-related illnesses and provide our senior and low-income customers with some comfort when temperatures rise."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Area IV Agency on Aging and Community Action Programs - $8,000



Good Samaritan Network - $5,000



Heart of Indiana United Way - $2,500



Henry County Community Foundation - $2,500



Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation - $5,000



Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County - $1,000



Johnson County Senior Services - $5,000



Ohio Valley Opportunities - $20,000



Salvation Army, Princeton - $5,000



Salvation Army, Shelbyville - $5,000



South Central Community Action Program - $5,000



United Way of Knox County - $5,000



United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties - $10,000



United Way of the Wabash Valley - $10,000



Western Indiana Community Action Agency - $2,000

Financial Assistance

The effort is just one way Duke Energy supports its customers in need. Over the last five years, the company's Share the Light Fund ® has provided more than $2.4 million of financial assistance to Indiana customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to help pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778053/Duke-Energy-Partners-with-Local-Nonprofits-to-Distribute-Fans-to-Help-Seniors-Low-income-Customers-Beat-Summer-Heat