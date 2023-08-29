The International Sports Sciences Association Partners With Orangetheory Fitness

Providing Premium Education and Recruitment Toward the Development of World-Class Coaches

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / As it continues to magnetize unique collaborations throughout the fitness industry, The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) - global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications - is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Orangetheory Fitness®.

Since its launch in 2010, Orangetheory's innovative science-backed and data-driven workouts have helped millions on their personal fitness journeys. ISSA will provide customized recruitment solutions and facilitate the up-skilling of Orangetheory Coaches to optimize these workouts and their outcomes across the country.

"ISSA's mission is to change the world for the better by promoting healthier living through fitness, and this aligns perfectly with Orangetheory's ethos," said ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant. "They will now leverage our deep membership, recruitment solutions and education expertise to streamline staffing and obtain the highest quality trainers in the industry."

With over 500,000 students worldwide, ISSA works with clubs, boutique studios, YMCA, and fitness facilities nationwide to offer specialized recruitment, facilitate and deliver career-driven trainers, and up-skill fitness professionals.

"We continually work to forge partnerships toward bettering the fitness industry, and our new alliance with Orangetheory Fitness is one great example of this," said ISSA Chief Growth Officer Craig Bradley. "We look forward to placing highly-trained fitness pros in their facilities to achieve continued success.

###

About the International Sports Sciences Association

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030. www.ISSAonline.com.

Contact Information

Colleen Reddington

Marketing Manager

creddington@issaonline.com

800-545-8111

Kim Kisner

PR Lead

kkisnerconsulting@yahoo.com

313-333-2163

SOURCE: International Sports Sciences Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777788/The-International-Sports-Sciences-Association-Partners-With-Orangetheory-Fitness