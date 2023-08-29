Sawicki Speed Adds Full Length 2-1 to Its Indian Challenger Line of Performance Exhausts

The Full Length 2-1 joins Sawicki's Shorty and Mid-Length exhausts already available for Challenger and Pursuit models.

DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Sawicki Speed, performance-oriented motorcycle exhaust manufacturer based in Denver, NC, has added a full-length option to its line of performance exhaust systems for Indian Challenger and Pursuit models. The new 2-1 exhaust will join Sawicki's Shorty and Mid-Length exhausts currently available for these high-powered v-twin motorcycles.

Sawicki Challenger 2-1 Full Length

Sawicki Speed's full length 2-1 performance exhaust system for Indian Challenger and Pursuit models

"Indian's Challenger and Pursuit models are the highest performing v-twin motorcycles on the market," Sawicki Speed President Chris Clark explains. "Our goal is to offer owners of these motorcycles a comprehensive line of exhaust upgrades to unleash a wicked sound while producing even more horsepower and torque. Is there anything better than upgrading your American v-twin with an American-made exhaust?"

Sawicki's Full Length exhaust offers Challenger and Pursuit riders an astonishing 23 lbs in weight savings over stock while adding eight extra horsepower and an additional 10 lb-ft of torque. These gains are accomplished with Sawicki's 1 ?" to 2" stepped design and hand-formed merge collector, which provides precise airflow performance, all crafted from mandrel-bent aircraft-quality 304 stainless steel and hand-welded and assembled by Sawicki's engineers. Sawicki exhausts are available in a hand-brushed raw stainless steel finish, black ceramic coated finish, or a mirror polish finish, and can be further customized to each rider's unique style with a choice of black billet aluminum, carbon fiber, or welded stainless steel end cap.

As with all Sawicki Speed exhaust systems, all necessary installation hardware including bag support mounts is included in the box, and each exhaust is backed by Sawicki's Limited Lifetime Warranty. Stainless steel and carbon fiber heat shields are available separately.

Sawicki is dedicated to offering owners of all modern Indian Motorcycle models a way to upgrade their exhaust systems and unlock incredible sound while adding torque and horsepower. Sawicki currently offers exhausts for Indian FTR, Chief, Scout and Challenger/Pursuit models, with exhausts for the Chieftain model family currently in development.

Sawicki Speed's Indian Challenger Full Length Exhaust system is now available directly on Sawicki's website and through Western Power Sports dealers. Learn more at www.sawickispeed.com, and follow Sawicki on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Sawicki Speed

Sawicki Speed has been setting the standard for 2-1 stainless steel exhaust since 2011. Based in Denver, NC, Sawicki produces performance-oriented aftermarket exhaust systems for Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Their mandrel-bent and TIG welded exhausts are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, giving riders the performance they want for the life of the pipe. Learn more at www.sawickispeed.com.

Contact Information:

Ron Benfield

President

info@acorn-woods.com

714-960-5500

SOURCE: Sawicki Speed

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777790/Sawicki-Speed-Adds-Full-Length-2-1-to-Its-Indian-Challenger-Line-of-Performance-Exhausts