CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Area Sales Manager Kevin Johnson

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager Kevin Johnson. A proven leader in the mortgage industry with over 25 years of experience, Johnson will be responsible for growing CMG's southern Indiana presence.

Born and raised in Columbus, Indiana, he brings a lifetime of invaluable knowledge to his role at CMG. At the start of the millennium, Johnson was working as a loan officer at Wells Fargo, where he resided for eight years. Following his success at the bank, he became the VP of Mortgage Lending. He remained in this role until 2015, when he joined Ruoff Mortgage as a VP, Branch Manager. At Ruoff Mortgage, Johnson was tasked with opening a new branch location. Though they started with just two loan officers, he meticulously worked on developing the branch until it became the number one mortgage branch in Bartholomew County. His success caught the attention of CMG Divisional Manager, Michael Harrison, who also worked at Ruoff Mortgage.

"I am excited to have Kevin join our Central Division leadership team," said Michael Harrison, Divisional Sales Manager. "As a decorated mortgage industry veteran, he has enjoyed great success in building teams who are best in class with number one purchase market share."

"I'm very excited to be a part of the CMG family," noted Johnson. "I especially look forward to utilizing the company's innovative resources like the All In One Loan and technology as well."

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO Christopher M. George was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

